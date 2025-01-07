Belson Coutinho Ascends to COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Challenges

Akasa Air has announced the promotion of Belson Coutinho, a co-founder and marketing expert, to Chief Operating Officer effective January. In his new capacity, Coutinho will oversee crucial operations, including in-flight services, airport services, and more, while leading the Akasa Air Learning Academy.

Previously, Coutinho served as Akasa Air's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. His aviation industry experience extends over two decades, including pivotal roles at VFS Global and a lengthy tenure at Jet Airways.

Belson's appointment comes at a critical time as Akasa Air faces scrutiny from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for several alleged safety violations. Despite this, Coutinho's strategic and leadership skills are expected to bolster the airline's operational strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)