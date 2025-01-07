Belson Coutinho Ascends to COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Challenges
Akasa Air has appointed co-founder Belson Coutinho as COO, responsible for various operational aspects amid regulatory scrutiny. With over two decades in aviation, Coutinho brings a wealth of experience from previous roles at VFS Global and Jet Airways. The airline faces penalties from DGCA for alleged safety norm violations.
- Country:
- India
Akasa Air has announced the promotion of Belson Coutinho, a co-founder and marketing expert, to Chief Operating Officer effective January. In his new capacity, Coutinho will oversee crucial operations, including in-flight services, airport services, and more, while leading the Akasa Air Learning Academy.
Previously, Coutinho served as Akasa Air's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. His aviation industry experience extends over two decades, including pivotal roles at VFS Global and a lengthy tenure at Jet Airways.
Belson's appointment comes at a critical time as Akasa Air faces scrutiny from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for several alleged safety violations. Despite this, Coutinho's strategic and leadership skills are expected to bolster the airline's operational strengths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turbulence at Akasa Air: DGCA Imposes Penalty for Boarding Denial
DGCA orders suspension of Akasa Air director operations and director training for alleged lapses in pilots’ training, say sources.
DGCA Suspends Akasa Air Officials Over Training Violations
Akasa Air Executives Suspended: DGCA Cracks Down on Training Lapses
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Appoints New DGCA Chief