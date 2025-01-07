Left Menu

Belson Coutinho Ascends to COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Challenges

Akasa Air has appointed co-founder Belson Coutinho as COO, responsible for various operational aspects amid regulatory scrutiny. With over two decades in aviation, Coutinho brings a wealth of experience from previous roles at VFS Global and Jet Airways. The airline faces penalties from DGCA for alleged safety norm violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:26 IST
Belson Coutinho Ascends to COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air has announced the promotion of Belson Coutinho, a co-founder and marketing expert, to Chief Operating Officer effective January. In his new capacity, Coutinho will oversee crucial operations, including in-flight services, airport services, and more, while leading the Akasa Air Learning Academy.

Previously, Coutinho served as Akasa Air's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. His aviation industry experience extends over two decades, including pivotal roles at VFS Global and a lengthy tenure at Jet Airways.

Belson's appointment comes at a critical time as Akasa Air faces scrutiny from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for several alleged safety violations. Despite this, Coutinho's strategic and leadership skills are expected to bolster the airline's operational strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025