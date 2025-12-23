Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap: Amaravati's Future as a Global Hub

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu disclosed the state's Quantum Vision on Tuesday, aiming to elevate Amaravati as one of the world's leading quantum computing centers.

Speaking to thousands of students virtually, Naidu emphasized the southern state's commitment to cultivating next-generation skills, generating thousands of high-value jobs, and forming a robust supply chain for manufacturing quantum computers.

The Chief Minister assured that within two years, Amaravati would begin producing quantum computers, and encouraged global tech enterprises to consider the city as their launchpad. Naidu also pledged a substantial Rs 100-crore award for any Nobel Prize-winning quantum research conducted in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

