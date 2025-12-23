Left Menu

China's Role in Mediation: Peacemaking in Southeast Asia

China is actively mediating between Thailand and Cambodia to end their border conflict. Emphasizing dialogue and peace, China's special envoy, Deng Xijun, promotes ASEAN-mediated resolutions. Through shuttle diplomacy, China aims to foster conditions and platforms for successful negotiations.

In a bid to foster peace in Southeast Asia, China is stepping up its mediation efforts between Thailand and Cambodia. A key priority for these nations is to cease all hostilities and resume peaceful dialogue to resolve their border disputes, according to a special Chinese envoy in the region.

The Chinese foreign ministry highlighted its active support for ASEAN's mediation initiatives, expressing its readiness to facilitate dialogue between the two countries. This was corroborated on Tuesday when Deng Xijun, China's Special Envoy for Asian Affairs, emphasized the creation of suitable conditions for negotiation.

Deng engaged in what is described as shuttle diplomacy, visiting both nations to confer with their prime ministers and senior government officials. Through these efforts, China aims to establish itself as a mediator committed to regional stability.

