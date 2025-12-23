Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Raises Alarms on Women Harassment Across Borders

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, highlights concerns over reports of Hindu women facing harassment in Bangladesh. She notes the moral dilemma facing Indian leadership, as similar issues occur domestically with Muslim women's hijabs. Mufti questions who will champion women's rights in a fanatic-driven world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:39 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti voiced her concerns on Tuesday about the alleged harassment of Hindu women in Bangladesh, describing the situation as 'deeply disturbing'.

According to Mufti, reports have surfaced indicating that Hindu women in Bangladesh feel unsafe to move freely while wearing sindoor. This, she conveyed in a post on social media platform X, raises serious issues.

Mufti further highlighted the challenges faced by the Indian leadership, citing incidents within India where Muslim women's hijabs are being forcibly removed as a moral conundrum. In a world increasingly dominated by fanatics, she questions who will advocate for women's rights and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

