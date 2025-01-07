Left Menu

Meal of the Moment Sets Sights on INR 150 Cr Turnover by 2025 with Aggressive Expansion Plans

Meal of the Moment, an emerging nutritious snack brand, aims for a topline of INR 150 crores by 2025, leveraging monthly growth and expanding its product range. With increasing presence in both retail stores and global airlines, it is positioning itself within the rapidly growing Indian snacks market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:46 IST
Meal of the Moment Sets Sights on INR 150 Cr Turnover by 2025 with Aggressive Expansion Plans
Meal of the Moment, India's fastest-growing nutritious snacking brand, targets INR 150 cr topline in 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster its standing in the thriving nutritious snack market, Meal of the Moment (MOM), a homegrown brand from Mumbai, has unveiled its ambitious plan to achieve a topline of INR 150 crore by 2025. Since its inception in 2017, the company has pioneered a revolution in snack offerings with its 100% natural ingredient products.

Experiencing a robust monthly growth rate of 7-8%, equivalent to 25% quarter-on-quarter, MOM is carving its niche as a market leader. Its products are retailed in over 45,000 stores nationwide and boast a noteworthy online presence. To further turbocharge growth, MOM is diversifying with new products, flavors, and packaging while enhancing distribution through partner chains like Reliance, Metro, and DMart, alongside expanded international airline availability.

Prateek Bhagchandka, MOM's co-founder, expressed optimism for achieving an INR 500 crore topline and solidifying market leadership in upcoming years. The booming domestic snacks market, currently valued at INR 42,694.9 crore and expected to reach INR 95,521.8 crore by 2032, reflects changing consumer preferences and stringent FSSAI regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025