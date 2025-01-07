Meal of the Moment Sets Sights on INR 150 Cr Turnover by 2025 with Aggressive Expansion Plans

In a bid to bolster its standing in the thriving nutritious snack market, Meal of the Moment (MOM), a homegrown brand from Mumbai, has unveiled its ambitious plan to achieve a topline of INR 150 crore by 2025. Since its inception in 2017, the company has pioneered a revolution in snack offerings with its 100% natural ingredient products.

Experiencing a robust monthly growth rate of 7-8%, equivalent to 25% quarter-on-quarter, MOM is carving its niche as a market leader. Its products are retailed in over 45,000 stores nationwide and boast a noteworthy online presence. To further turbocharge growth, MOM is diversifying with new products, flavors, and packaging while enhancing distribution through partner chains like Reliance, Metro, and DMart, alongside expanded international airline availability.

Prateek Bhagchandka, MOM's co-founder, expressed optimism for achieving an INR 500 crore topline and solidifying market leadership in upcoming years. The booming domestic snacks market, currently valued at INR 42,694.9 crore and expected to reach INR 95,521.8 crore by 2032, reflects changing consumer preferences and stringent FSSAI regulations.

