Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Surge: Massive Investments and Job Creation

The Odisha government has approved investment proposals amounting to Rs 44,793 crore, set to create over 23,000 jobs across sectors like refinery, green energy, and steel. This move marks a significant industrial and economic boost for the state, making it a prime investment destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:04 IST
Odisha's Industrial Surge: Massive Investments and Job Creation
Representative Image Image Credit:

The government of Odisha is set to experience a major economic uplift as it approves investment proposals worth Rs 44,793 crore. These initiatives are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 23,000 individuals, spanning sectors such as refinery, petrochemicals, green energy, biotechnology, steel, and chemicals.

The High-Level Clearance Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, greenlit these projects, signaling the state's growing industrial prowess. The timing of these approvals, ahead of Utkarsh Odisha 2025, underscores Odisha's ambition to remain a top investment hub, ensuring prosperity for its citizens.

Notable investments include Rs 8,743 crore by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd for a crude oil storage facility and Tata Steel Ltd's Rs 26,175 crore expansion in Jajpur. This wave of approvals highlights Odisha's emergence as a key player in India's economic landscape, with companies increasingly eyeing the state for investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025