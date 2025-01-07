Left Menu

Undersea Cable Mystery: Taiwan's Investigative Challenge Amid Tensions

Taiwan's coast guard suspects a ship of damaging an undersea communications cable but faced hindrances in boarding the vessel due to bad weather. The ship, registered to Cameroon and Tanzania, sailed to South Korea. The incident highlights ongoing regional tension and Taiwan's preparedness for communication disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:40 IST
Taiwan's coast guard announced suspicions regarding a vessel that may have damaged an undersea communications cable over the weekend. Inclement weather deterred officials from boarding the ship for an investigation.

The ship, registered to both Cameroon and Tanzania, had reportedly damaged a cable northeast of Taiwan before heading to Busan, South Korea. The coast guard, referencing similar incidents in the Baltic Sea, expressed difficulty in ascertaining the vessel's true intentions.

Amid Taipei's growing concerns over repeated Chinese military activities, Taiwan has enhanced its emergency capabilities, considering satellite communication alternatives as contingencies for potential cable disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

