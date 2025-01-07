Undersea Cable Mystery: Taiwan's Investigative Challenge Amid Tensions

Taiwan's coast guard announced suspicions regarding a vessel that may have damaged an undersea communications cable over the weekend. Inclement weather deterred officials from boarding the ship for an investigation.

The ship, registered to both Cameroon and Tanzania, had reportedly damaged a cable northeast of Taiwan before heading to Busan, South Korea. The coast guard, referencing similar incidents in the Baltic Sea, expressed difficulty in ascertaining the vessel's true intentions.

Amid Taipei's growing concerns over repeated Chinese military activities, Taiwan has enhanced its emergency capabilities, considering satellite communication alternatives as contingencies for potential cable disruptions.

