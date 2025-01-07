Left Menu

Eurozone Inflation: Unsettling Rise in December Amidst Policy Adjustments

Eurozone inflation rose to 2.4% in December, driven by energy and services costs. The increase aligns with expectations and may not impede further European Central Bank interest rate cuts. Inflation is expected to trend downward despite choppy data. Underlying inflation remains high, prompting caution on policy easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:32 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Inflation in the Eurozone accelerated to 2.4% in December, driven by rising energy and service costs, according to Eurostat. This increase was anticipated following signals from Spain and Germany and is unlikely to halt the European Central Bank's trajectory towards further interest rate cuts. Despite the inflation bump, the ECB's target appears attainable by mid-year, suggesting additional policy easing ahead, albeit with cautious deliberation.

Aligned with expectations, the uptick reflects persistent underlying inflation, with the core rate being steady at 2.7%. Services prices also rose to 4.0%. The ECB consumer survey reported a rise in both near and medium-term inflation expectations. Despite December's numbers, markets expect another rate cut on January 30, although there's uncertainty over potential cuts through June.

Economic challenges remain, with weak growth and a softening labor market alongside stagnant wage growth. The euro area's unemployment held at a record low, although hiring has slowed significantly. A strengthened dollar, influenced by potential U.S. trade tariffs, adds further complexity, hinting at continued vigilance as the ECB navigates these economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

