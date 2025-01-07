Gauntlet: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with AI-driven Solutions

Bangalore-based Gauntlet Technologies Private Limited has unveiled an advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that promises to transform how organizations handle cybersecurity. Known simply as 'Gauntlet,' this solution offers exhaustive monitoring for cloud, code, and AI security, utilizing cutting-edge Generative AI technology.

The platform not only identifies security vulnerabilities swiftly but also aims to eradicate human errors in the process. By aligning with over 20 international security and regulatory standards, Gauntlet enables firms to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture, thus allowing them to concentrate on their core competencies in delivering top-tier products and services. Proven effective in industries like healthcare, fintech, and manufacturing, Gauntlet has already helped clients save millions by preventing security breaches.

Led by Sumanth Naropanth, a team of seasoned information security professionals founded Gauntlet Technologies, initially incubated under Deep Armor Technologies. Known for its trustworthiness among Fortune 100 firms and government bodies, Deep Armor provided a strong foundation. According to Naropanth, "A comprehensive cloud, code, and AI security monitoring software like Gauntlet is essential for today's security needs, offering quick detection and resolution of vulnerabilities."

