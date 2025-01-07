Left Menu

Gauntlet: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with AI-driven Solutions

Bangalore's Gauntlet Technologies launches an innovative SaaS platform, leveraging Generative AI to enhance cloud, code, and AI security monitoring. Trusted across industries, Gauntlet meets international security standards. Led by Sumanth Naropanth, the company helps businesses focus on excellence while preventing costly security breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:54 IST
Gauntlet: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with AI-driven Solutions
Gauntlet Announces AI-Powered Cloud Security Solution. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore-based Gauntlet Technologies Private Limited has unveiled an advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that promises to transform how organizations handle cybersecurity. Known simply as 'Gauntlet,' this solution offers exhaustive monitoring for cloud, code, and AI security, utilizing cutting-edge Generative AI technology.

The platform not only identifies security vulnerabilities swiftly but also aims to eradicate human errors in the process. By aligning with over 20 international security and regulatory standards, Gauntlet enables firms to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture, thus allowing them to concentrate on their core competencies in delivering top-tier products and services. Proven effective in industries like healthcare, fintech, and manufacturing, Gauntlet has already helped clients save millions by preventing security breaches.

Led by Sumanth Naropanth, a team of seasoned information security professionals founded Gauntlet Technologies, initially incubated under Deep Armor Technologies. Known for its trustworthiness among Fortune 100 firms and government bodies, Deep Armor provided a strong foundation. According to Naropanth, "A comprehensive cloud, code, and AI security monitoring software like Gauntlet is essential for today's security needs, offering quick detection and resolution of vulnerabilities."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025