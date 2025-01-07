Indian Stock Market Shows Resilience Amid HMPV Concerns

In the wake of a turbulent session earlier this week, Indian stock indices demonstrated resilience by closing Tuesday on a positive note. The Sensex rose by 234.12 points, or 0.30%, to settle at 78,199.11 points, while the Nifty climbed 91.85 points, or 0.39%, closing at 23,707.90 points.

Market experts highlight that Monday's dramatic downturn was spurred by panic selling, triggered by the emergence of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, following an outbreak in China. Despite partial recovery on Tuesday, investor sentiment remains cautious with an eye on first advance estimates for India's FY25 GDP amidst moderated growth expectations.

With significant factors such as corporate earnings for the October-December quarter, the Union Budget, and global economic indicators at play, experts suggest that market movement may remain guarded. The Sensex is observed to be around 8,000 points below its record high, and potential shifts in U.S. policy under Trump's administration also add to market anticipations.

(With inputs from agencies.)