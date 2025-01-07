Left Menu

Indian Stock Market Shows Resilience Amid HMPV Concerns

Indian stock indices ended Tuesday marginally higher, recovering from Monday's losses sparked by HMPV concerns. Sensex rose 234.12 points and Nifty climbed 91.85 points. Market sentiment remains cautious with upcoming corporate earnings and the Union Budget in focus, alongside global economic factors affecting future market movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:47 IST
Indian Stock Market Shows Resilience Amid HMPV Concerns
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a turbulent session earlier this week, Indian stock indices demonstrated resilience by closing Tuesday on a positive note. The Sensex rose by 234.12 points, or 0.30%, to settle at 78,199.11 points, while the Nifty climbed 91.85 points, or 0.39%, closing at 23,707.90 points.

Market experts highlight that Monday's dramatic downturn was spurred by panic selling, triggered by the emergence of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, following an outbreak in China. Despite partial recovery on Tuesday, investor sentiment remains cautious with an eye on first advance estimates for India's FY25 GDP amidst moderated growth expectations.

With significant factors such as corporate earnings for the October-December quarter, the Union Budget, and global economic indicators at play, experts suggest that market movement may remain guarded. The Sensex is observed to be around 8,000 points below its record high, and potential shifts in U.S. policy under Trump's administration also add to market anticipations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025