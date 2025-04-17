European Shares Dip Amid Corporate Earnings and Trade Uncertainty

European shares took a hit as investors closely examined corporate earnings against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade strategies. All eyes are on the European Central Bank (ECB) as it prepares to announce its policy decision, with a rate cut widely anticipated to stabilize the economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index registered a 0.5% decline by 0818 GMT, although it remains on track for a weekly increase. Indexes in Germany, France, Spain, and the U.K. each fell between 0.4% and 0.6%. Luxury brand Hermes reported a rare fall in quarterly sales, impacting its shares by 2.2%, while Pernod Ricard saw a 0.5% dip amid third-quarter sales declines.

As analysts reassess European corporate profits amid escalating trade tensions led by the U.S., market volatility grows. The ECB is expected to announce a 25 basis point rate cut during its 1215 GMT meeting. Investors await comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding potential future rate adjustments.

