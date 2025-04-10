Trump's Take on Bond Market Recovery
President Donald Trump remarked that the bond market has rebounded strongly after initial concerns over his tariffs. Speaking to reporters, he described the market's condition as 'beautiful'. The statement comes following investor anxiety that had briefly unsettled the bond market.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the bond market's recovery following an initial downturn triggered by his tariff policies.
Speaking to reporters, Trump described the bond market as being in a 'beautiful' state, signaling a return to stability after a period of investor uncertainty.
The positive remarks come amidst concerns that had previously rattled the market, offering reassurance to investors about future prospects.
