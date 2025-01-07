Cable Car Revolution: Transforming Mumbai's Urban Mobility

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced in Delhi the in-principle approval of a cable car project for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The approval, granted by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, highlights the project's potential to reshape urban transportation using a public-private partnership model, addressing the metro's growing urban pressures.

The initiative aims to reduce congestion and pollution, as a comprehensive survey begins to assess its feasibility, paving the way for a detailed project report and further advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)