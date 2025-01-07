Left Menu

Cable Car Revolution: Transforming Mumbai's Urban Mobility

Maharashtra's proposed cable car project in Mumbai has gained Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's in-principle approval. Envisioned to address transportation challenges, it will operate as a public-private partnership. The project aims to offer a sustainable alternative to Mumbai's overburdened public transport system, alleviating congestion and reducing emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced in Delhi the in-principle approval of a cable car project for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The approval, granted by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, highlights the project's potential to reshape urban transportation using a public-private partnership model, addressing the metro's growing urban pressures.

The initiative aims to reduce congestion and pollution, as a comprehensive survey begins to assess its feasibility, paving the way for a detailed project report and further advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

