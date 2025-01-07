Emergency Landing Highlights Russian Aviation Challenges

Russian airline Utair faced a critical situation on Tuesday when a Boeing 737 carrying 173 passengers made an emergency landing at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, as reported by Russia's RIA news agency.

The aircraft, which was en route from St Petersburg to Samarkand in Uzbekistan, landed safely, with all passengers and crew members reportedly unharmed, according to Utair. TASS news agency explained that the emergency was prompted by a stabiliser malfunction.

This incident occurs amid growing challenges for Russia's aviation sector, which struggles to meet rising travel demand due to Western sanctions that have restricted the country's access to new planes and necessary parts, complicating efforts to sustain domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)