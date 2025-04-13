Belgrade Showdown: Rally Protests Vucic Amidst Corruption Accusations

Thousands converged on Belgrade for a rally supporting President Aleksandar Vucic, as his leadership faces challenges from prolonged anti-corruption protests. With main streets blocked, attendees found fast food stalls near the parliament. A tragic railway incident ignited the months-long dissent.

The rally is seen as a counter to the massive March 15 anti-government gathering. Demonstrators, outraged by 16 deaths from a collapsed railway station roof, accuse officials of corruption. Vucic, leading Serbia as prime minister or president for 12 years, appears undeterred by the growing opposition.

At the rally, Vucic aimed to bolster the Serbian Progressive Party's new movement, with expectations of coalition party inclusion. Hungary's Prime Minister Orban addressed attendees via video, pledging support. Tensions simmered as anti-government protesters attempted to halt buses carrying Vucic supporters, prompting police intervention.

