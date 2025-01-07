TARC Limited's Record-Breaking Q3: Luxury Real Estate Booms Amid Strategic Growth

TARC Limited has reported an unprecedented operational performance in Q3 FY2025, achieving presales worth Rs 1,165 crore. This accomplishment highlights a robust growth trajectory, with the first nine months showing a six-fold increase year-on-year, marking a substantial Rs 2,487 crore in presales.

The company's impressive customer collections of Rs 181 crore in the third quarter raise the total collections for the fiscal year to Rs 371 crore. TARC attributes this success to its effective sales strategies and the thriving demand in the luxury real estate sector, projecting ongoing growth in both sales and collections.

In its latest developments, TARC has made significant progress with TARC Tripundra approaching completion and the construction of the TARC Ishva achieving nearly Rs 1,500 crore in presales. Simultaneously, innovations continue at TARC Kailasa, where a sample flat showcases the project's luxury offerings. The recent operationalization of their multi-screen cinema and entertainment asset in East Delhi exemplifies TARC's diverse portfolio strategy.

