Delhi Market Sales Plunge Amid Pollution Control Measures

The implementation of pollution control measures restricting non-BS VI vehicles and enforcing the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule has led to a significant decrease in sales and footfall in Delhi's major markets. Traders report a 30-40% drop in business as fewer NCR buyers visit key shopping hubs.

Updated: 22-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:36 IST
Following the recent implementation of pollution control measures in Delhi, sales have plummeted in key markets across the national capital. The restrictions, including bans on non-BS VI vehicles and the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, have significantly deterred buyers from the National Capital Region (NCR), traders report.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, chairman of the Sadar Bazaar Association, stated that sales have fallen by 30 to 35 percent due to reduced movement from NCR retailers. Similar sentiments were echoed by Sarojini Nagar market traders, who reported a 40 percent drop in footfall, affecting winter clothing sales.

The measures, enforced to combat the city's poor air quality, have utilized automatic recognition technology and voice alerts to ensure compliance. Traders, however, express concerns about the impact on festive season sales, with footfall significantly lower than previous years.

