India Exim Bank Sets Benchmark with Historic $1 Billion Bond Issue

India Exim Bank has successfully raised $1 billion through a 10-year bond issuance in the international market, marking the first such issuance by an Indian organization in 2025. This historic move, with the tightest spread ever, showcases strong global investor confidence in India's economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark financial move, India Exim Bank announced it has raised $1 billion by issuing 10-year bonds in the international market, becoming the first Indian organization to do so in 2025. The bonds were issued in 144A/Reg-S format, allowing qualified institutional buyers to trade without SEC registration.

India Exim Bank took advantage of strong market conditions, executing the issuance with significant demand. The bank achieved a final pricing of UST10+100 bps, marking the tightest spread for any 10-year public issuance out of India and the tightest 'BBB-' issuance in Asia excluding Japan.

The geographical distribution of bonds was diverse, with 50% allocated to Asia, 32% to the EMEA region, and 18% to the USA. The transaction reflects robust investor confidence in India's growth story, supported by top financial institutions like BofA Securities, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

