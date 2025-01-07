Global Markets React to Strong U.S. Economy, Tariff Uncertainty

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks declined as bond yields and the dollar climbed following strong economic data from the end of last year, reducing the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Positive momentum in European stocks maintained earlier gains despite evolving U.S. tariff news. Meanwhile, eurozone inflation rose, driven by increased energy costs, with Germany experiencing more than anticipated inflation.

As investors adjusted their Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, key indexes and global markets reacted dynamically to the unfolding economic and political landscape.

