Israeli Researchers Accelerate Cherry Ripening to Outpace European Markets

In a groundbreaking development, researchers in Israel have successfully accelerated the flowering and ripening process of the 'Royal Dawn' cherry variety by about a month. The advancement provides significant economic benefits to Israeli cherry growers, allowing them to compete more robustly against European markets.

Israeli cherry cultivation has long been challenged by the country's relatively warm winters, which offer fewer 'chilling hours' necessary for cherries to bloom and fruit. However, scientists from Northern R&D at the Miguel Research Institute and the Volcani Institute have employed innovative techniques to transform this climatic hurdle into an opportunity, allowing for an earlier harvest.

Director of North-Miguel R&D, Chaya Rak Yahalom, explains that by advancing the ripening season before Europe's, Israel can secure economic advantages and address potential regulatory changes in global markets. The project employs controlled soil temperatures to simulate various seasonal conditions, aiming to optimize the yield and address the impacts of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)