Akshay Kumar Joins POCO as Brand Ambassador Ahead of X7 Series Launch

In a bold strategic move, POCO India has announced Bollywood veteran Akshay Kumar as its new brand ambassador, signaling an era of innovation and growth. This announcement precedes the eagerly awaited launch of the POCO X7 series, scheduled for January 9th, which promises to redefine technological standards for the nation's youth.

Akshay Kumar, possessing formidable energy and mass appeal, embodies POCO's 'Made of MAD' philosophy. His collaboration is at the fore of the X7 series promotion, 'Xceed Your Limits,' inviting users to break convention and aim for extraordinary feats. The POCO X7 series introduces groundbreaking elements in the premium affordable smartphone segment, including the X7's sturdy 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display and the X7 Pro's record-setting 6550mAh battery, enhanced by Silicon Carbon Technology.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, remarked that the collaboration with Kumar encapsulates the brand's commitment to bold decisions. Akshay Kumar expressed enthusiasm for partnering with a brand that champions fearless innovation. As part of a dual announcement, this partnership aims to amplify POCO's market presence and marks a crucial milestone in the brand's strategy to dominate India's tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)