Congress Calls for Radical Action Amid GDP Growth Slowdown

The Congress highlighted the need for significant measures to tackle India's GDP growth slowdown, citing a grim economic outlook. Suggestions include income support for the poor, higher wages, and simplifying tax regimes. Private sector's investment reluctance and rising financial liabilities exacerbate the economic blues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:46 IST
The downward revision in India's GDP growth estimates has sparked a call for radical action from the Congress. With the country's growth slowdown casting a shadow over economic stability, concerns rise about investment chills gripping the nation.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge communications, emphasized the stark backdrop against which the Union Budget is set. The need for income support, increased wages for the disadvantaged, and an overhaul of the GST regime are seen as crucial steps toward economic revival.

The private sector's growing apathy in capacity investments and dwindling household savings compound the issues, underscoring demands for swift policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

