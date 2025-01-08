Congress Calls for Radical Action Amid GDP Growth Slowdown

The downward revision in India's GDP growth estimates has sparked a call for radical action from the Congress. With the country's growth slowdown casting a shadow over economic stability, concerns rise about investment chills gripping the nation.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge communications, emphasized the stark backdrop against which the Union Budget is set. The need for income support, increased wages for the disadvantaged, and an overhaul of the GST regime are seen as crucial steps toward economic revival.

The private sector's growing apathy in capacity investments and dwindling household savings compound the issues, underscoring demands for swift policy reform.

