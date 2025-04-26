Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskyy: A Vatican Encounter

President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before attending Pope Francis' funeral. Both leaders had a private and productive discussion, as confirmed by the White House. Trump attended the funeral alongside his wife, first lady Melania Trump, out of respect for the late pontiff.

Trump and Zelenskyy: A Vatican Encounter
In an unanticipated meeting, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened before the funeral of Pope Francis, according to confirmations from both the White House and Zelenskyy's office.

White House communications director Steven Cheung indicated the leaders engaged in a private and productive discussion, promising further details would follow. This encounter occurred on the sidelines of the pontiff's solemn ceremony.

Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, arrived at the Vatican and took a seat close to French President Emmanuel Macron. The late pontiff, who passed away at age 88 following a stroke, was honored by Trump, who expressed his respect for the pope.

