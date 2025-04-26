Trump and Zelenskyy: A Vatican Encounter

In an unanticipated meeting, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened before the funeral of Pope Francis, according to confirmations from both the White House and Zelenskyy's office.

White House communications director Steven Cheung indicated the leaders engaged in a private and productive discussion, promising further details would follow. This encounter occurred on the sidelines of the pontiff's solemn ceremony.

Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, arrived at the Vatican and took a seat close to French President Emmanuel Macron. The late pontiff, who passed away at age 88 following a stroke, was honored by Trump, who expressed his respect for the pope.

(With inputs from agencies.)