Boosting Blue Economy: Key Initiatives for Coastal States

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the blue economy, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for pivotal projects under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) across seven coastal states and union territories, with investments totaling Rs 255.30 crore.

During a summit convened in Mumbai, the minister will unveil initiatives designed to fortify marine fisheries through sustainable methods. Key projects include the Marine Fisheries Census, the Turtle Excluder Device (TED) project, and the standardization of Vessel Communication and Support Systems.

Additionally, the event will also see the distribution of certificates to exemplary cooperatives, fishery startups, and climate-resilient villages. The introduction of Aqua Insurance provides much-needed financial security, enhancing livelihoods and productivity throughout the fisheries sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)