Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Iran and U.S. in New Negotiation Rounds

In a significant diplomatic push, Iranian and U.S. negotiators have embarked on indirect talks in Muscat, aiming to negotiate a deal on Tehran's controversial nuclear program. The discussions involve a range of expert-level sessions which could set the stage for a potential agreement between the longstanding adversaries.

U.S. President Trump, expressing confidence in reaching an agreement, reiterated the administration's stance that military action remains on the table should diplomacy falter. Iran, meanwhile, has persisted in seeking sanctions relief amid economic strain and regional military tensions.

Challenges loom, as Iran continues uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade levels, complicating negotiation dynamics. European nations urge including missile program limitations in talks, while Iran staunchly defends its missile capabilities as non-negotiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)