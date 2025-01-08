Thiruvananthapuram Airport Set for Major Runway Upgrade

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is gearing up for a major runway upgrade to bolster passenger safety and operational efficiency. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, this endeavor involves recarpeting the main runway, commencing January 14, 2025.

The extensive project will run from 9 am to 6 pm daily, aiming for completion by March 29. It includes not only the recarpeting of a 3.48 lakh square meters area but also upgrades to the Airfield Ground Lighting system and airfield signage.

To minimize disruptions, airlines will schedule flights outside core work hours, maintaining 96 air traffic movements per day. Passengers are advised to verify flight times with their carriers for any changes.

