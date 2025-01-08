Milestone Achieved: Speed Trials Propel Kashmir Rail Connection Forward

A landmark achievement in Indian Railways was reported following a successful high-speed trial from Katra to Banihal, signaling the potential for direct rail service connectivity to Kashmir. This key development was confirmed by Northern Circle's Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal.

Deshwal highlighted the trial as a crucial milestone, completed over a challenging 180-degree rising grade at 110 kilometers per hour, marking a new epoch in railway history. He credited the engineers whose work underpinned this success. The data from this trial will undergo thorough analysis before a decision on commencing services is made by the Centre.

Despite delays due to geographic and climatic challenges since its inception in 1997, the USBRL project nears completion, promising enhanced connectivity. Prior trials, including electric runs, demonstrate burgeoning progress, setting the stage for integrating Kashmir more robustly with the national railway network.

