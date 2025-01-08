Left Menu

Milestone Achieved: Speed Trials Propel Kashmir Rail Connection Forward

The Indian Railways marked a pivotal moment with a successful speed trial from Katra to Banihal, indicating potential for direct rail service between Kashmir and the rest of India. The trial, overseen by Commissioner of Railway Safety Dinesh Chand Deshwal, represents a significant achievement in the USBRL project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:43 IST
Milestone Achieved: Speed Trials Propel Kashmir Rail Connection Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark achievement in Indian Railways was reported following a successful high-speed trial from Katra to Banihal, signaling the potential for direct rail service connectivity to Kashmir. This key development was confirmed by Northern Circle's Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal.

Deshwal highlighted the trial as a crucial milestone, completed over a challenging 180-degree rising grade at 110 kilometers per hour, marking a new epoch in railway history. He credited the engineers whose work underpinned this success. The data from this trial will undergo thorough analysis before a decision on commencing services is made by the Centre.

Despite delays due to geographic and climatic challenges since its inception in 1997, the USBRL project nears completion, promising enhanced connectivity. Prior trials, including electric runs, demonstrate burgeoning progress, setting the stage for integrating Kashmir more robustly with the national railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025