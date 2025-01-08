Tata Steel's Historic Blast Furnace Milestone

In a significant milestone, Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant announced that its 'H' Blast Furnace has exceeded 50 million tonnes of hot metal production, setting a record in India. This landmark achievement was accomplished without any mid-term repairs, as confirmed by the company on Wednesday.

Commissioned in 2008, the 'H' Blast Furnace has consistently produced 20 percent more than its designed capacity. Chaitanya Bhanu, Vice President - Operations, highlighted this accomplishment as a testament to the exceptional engineering and operational expertise at Tata Steel.

The furnace is recognized for the highest coal injection in India over nine consecutive years and has been awarded by the President of India for its energy-saving innovations. Furthermore, the World Steel Association has praised its outstanding process safety practices for two consecutive years.

(With inputs from agencies.)