Ethiopian Triumph at Paris Marathon
Ethiopia's Bedatu Hirpa narrowly defeated compatriot Dera Dida to claim victory in the women's race at the Paris Marathon. Kenya's Benard Biwott emerged victorious in the men's race, beating his nearest competitor by 48 seconds. The races concluded dramatically, marking impressive victories for both athletes.
In a riveting finish at the Paris Marathon, Ethiopia's Bedatu Hirpa outpaced compatriot Dera Dida by a mere four seconds to capture the women's title. A striking finish in the final five kilometers saw the 25-year-old athlete cross the line in two hours, 20 minutes, and 45 seconds.
Meanwhile, on the men's side, Kenya's Benard Biwott demonstrated remarkable endurance, securing his victory with a 48-second lead over his nearest rival, Djibouti's Ibrahim Hassan. Biwott halted the clock at two hours, five minutes, and 25 seconds.
The event highlighted competitive athleticism with Sila Kiptoo of Kenya placing third in the men's race, closely followed by Angela Tanui, who secured the third position in the women's race, finishing shortly after Dida.
(With inputs from agencies.)
