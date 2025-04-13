Diplomacy Delicate Dance: Trump-Putin Talks Intertwined with Tensions

The Kremlin announced substantial progress in ongoing diplomatic conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday. However, they emphasized it is premature to expect immediate outcomes due to the strained relations established during Joe Biden's tenure.

President Trump, who seeks recognition as a peacemaker, has consistently expressed his desire to cease what he describes as the 'bloodbath' in Ukraine. As discussions continue, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaged in long talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, lasting more than four hours.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, indicated that while talks at various government levels are positive, achieving a peace deal is a complex and gradual process. The current geopolitical friction, including Ukraine's situation and Western relations, underscores the complicated nature of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)