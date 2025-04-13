Left Menu

Diplomacy Delicate Dance: Trump-Putin Talks Intertwined with Tensions

The Kremlin reports progress in diplomatic contacts with President Trump's team aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, though challenges remain from damage under Biden. Discussions, including input from envoy Steve Witkoff, are progressing with patience. The Ukraine war remains a central geopolitical issue between Moscow and the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:54 IST
Diplomacy Delicate Dance: Trump-Putin Talks Intertwined with Tensions

The Kremlin announced substantial progress in ongoing diplomatic conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday. However, they emphasized it is premature to expect immediate outcomes due to the strained relations established during Joe Biden's tenure.

President Trump, who seeks recognition as a peacemaker, has consistently expressed his desire to cease what he describes as the 'bloodbath' in Ukraine. As discussions continue, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaged in long talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, lasting more than four hours.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, indicated that while talks at various government levels are positive, achieving a peace deal is a complex and gradual process. The current geopolitical friction, including Ukraine's situation and Western relations, underscores the complicated nature of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025