Japan Triumphs to Secure Back-to-Back Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Japan has successfully secured a consecutive entry into the Billie Jean King Cup finals following a 2-1 triumph over Canada, the 2023 champions. The decisive moment came in the form of the doubles match where Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama defeated Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in a thrilling qualifier on Sunday.

The competition began with a gripping duel between Canada's Victoria Mboko and Japan's Ena Shibahara. Mboko narrowly claimed the match, battling for a 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-5 victory, despite Shibahara's efforts and saving match points in a tense tiebreaker alongside delivering crucial aces.

Japan's top player, Moyuka Uchijima, showcased her dominance, defeating Marina Stakusic 6-3, 6-3 swiftly, evening the score to force the decisive doubles encounter. Uchijima, significantly higher-ranked, displayed her skills with a critical 4-2 lead in the second set, energizing the home crowd to rally behind Japan's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)