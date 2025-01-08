Indian Railways on Track: Boost in Budget Utilization and Modernization

Indian Railways has demonstrated efficient spending habits, utilizing 76% of its budgetary provisions within the first nine months of fiscal year 2024-25. This expenditure is part of a grand transformation initiative aimed at positioning the Railways as a future-ready institution catering to the extensive diversity of India on numerous levels.

As of the recent expenditure report dated January 5, 2025, substantial investments have gone into capacity augmentation. This shift is intended to propel Indian Railways into a world-class service, underscored by the deployment of 136 Vande Bharat trains and the near-full electrification of broad gauge lines.

Noteworthy advancements include the introduction of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, which signify India's pursuit of comfortable, efficient rail travel. Highlights include Kavach safety technology, swiveling seats, and accessibility features. Additionally, Indian Railways electrified 3,210 km of tracks in 2024, with the overall capital expenditure strategy focused on transformative and innovative enhancements across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)