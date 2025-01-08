LEAP India Acquires CHEP India: A Sustainable Supply Chain Revolution
LEAP India has acquired CHEP India Private Limited, boosting its position in the sustainable supply chain industry. The merger expands LEAP's capabilities with 33 warehouses and 11 million assets. This strategic move aims to integrate asset-pooling expertise, enhancing customer experience and driving sustainable growth across various sectors.
In a significant move, LEAP India has announced the acquisition of CHEP India Private Limited, a well-regarded entity in the supply chain sector. This strategic acquisition aligns with LEAP's vision of transforming the supply chain landscape with innovative and sustainable solutions.
The merger sees LEAP expanding to 33 warehouses with over 11 million assets and establishes 6000+ customer touchpoints. The expansion includes incorporating CHEP India's asset-pooling expertise to enhance services across the FMCG, automotive, retail, and e-commerce markets.
This acquisition offers LEAP a broader scope for innovation and demonstrates a commitment to sustainability, supported by a robust infrastructure and talent. EY & Anagram Partners advised LEAP on the transaction, further establishing the company's leadership in the asset pooling market.
