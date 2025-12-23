IMF Reaches Critical Agreements with Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday that it has achieved a staff-level agreement concerning Egypt's fifth and sixth reviews under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

In a statement released to the press, the IMF further disclosed another critical agreement, focusing on the first review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), currently operational.

The developments underscore the enduring partnership between the IMF and Egypt, aimed at economic stabilization and growth through structured financial programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)