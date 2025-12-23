Left Menu

IMF Reaches Critical Agreements with Egypt

The International Monetary Fund announced a staff-level agreement on Egypt's fifth and sixth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility. Additionally, a staff-level agreement was reached for the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, signaling ongoing economic collaboration between IMF and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday that it has achieved a staff-level agreement concerning Egypt's fifth and sixth reviews under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

In a statement released to the press, the IMF further disclosed another critical agreement, focusing on the first review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), currently operational.

The developments underscore the enduring partnership between the IMF and Egypt, aimed at economic stabilization and growth through structured financial programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

