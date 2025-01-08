Milestone Achieved: Successful Speed Trial on Katra-Banihal Rail Line

In a landmark moment for Indian Railways, a successful 'rising grade' speed trial was completed on the Katra to Banihal route in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, noted that this achievement could lead to the long-awaited initiation of direct rail services connecting Kashmir with other parts of India. However, the decision is contingent upon the data assessment from the recent trial and a subsequent government verdict.

This trial, executed at 110 km/h on challenging terrain, underscores engineering excellence. The final decision from the Centre on commencing the service awaits the analysis of collected data, post statutory inspections.

