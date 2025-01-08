Left Menu

Milestone Achieved: Successful Speed Trial on Katra-Banihal Rail Line

The Indian Railway achieved a significant milestone with a successful 'rising grade' speed trial from Katra to Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir. This trial marks a step closer to starting direct rail services between Kashmir and the rest of India, pending data analysis and governmental approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark moment for Indian Railways, a successful 'rising grade' speed trial was completed on the Katra to Banihal route in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, noted that this achievement could lead to the long-awaited initiation of direct rail services connecting Kashmir with other parts of India. However, the decision is contingent upon the data assessment from the recent trial and a subsequent government verdict.

This trial, executed at 110 km/h on challenging terrain, underscores engineering excellence. The final decision from the Centre on commencing the service awaits the analysis of collected data, post statutory inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

