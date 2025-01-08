Mumbai's CSMA: India's First to Achieve Top Global Airport Accreditation

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMA) in Mumbai has distinguished itself by receiving the Airports Council International's (ACI) highly esteemed Level 5 Accreditation for customer experience, as announced by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. This accolade establishes CSMA as the first airport in India and only the third worldwide to achieve this honor.

Gautam Adani emphasized the importance of customer service as a measure of business success, urging all members of Adani Airports to dedicate themselves to this principle. He expressed gratitude toward passengers and colleagues at Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) for their role in this achievement and reiterated the commitment to unwavering customer service.

ACI's accreditation program is unique in the airport industry, offering a comprehensive view of customer experience management and underlining collective efforts to foster excellence in aviation. Having acquired several key airports across India, including a controlling stake in Mumbai, the Adani Group continues to expand its aviation footprint.

The Adani Group is also advancing the Navi Mumbai airport project, set to commence operations with commercial flights by May 2025. This greenfield project will eventually accommodate over 90 million passengers annually and feature modern infrastructure, including parallel runways for simultaneous operations.

