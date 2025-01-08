U.S. Job Report Eases Rate Cut Concerns

In a day marked by fluctuating market confidence, U.S. stock index futures pared some of their earlier losses. This movement came on the heels of a softer-than-anticipated private payrolls report, which could signal a less cautious approach from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate cuts this year.

The ADP National Employment Report revealed the U.S. economy added 122,000 private sector jobs in December. This figure fell short of economists' expectations, who had predicted a rise to 140,000 jobs for the same period.

As of 8:17 a.m. ET, the Dow e-mini futures were down by 0.1%, the S&P 500 e-minis also slipped 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis saw a marginal drop of 0.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)