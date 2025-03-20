Left Menu

Fed Chair Powell Critiques Impact of Trump's Tariff Policies on Economy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the economic challenges posed by the Trump administration's tariff policies. Increased import tariffs have led to slower growth and higher inflation. Despite Trump's call for interest rate cuts, the Fed opted to maintain current rates amid rising economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:49 IST
Fed Chair Powell Critiques Impact of Trump's Tariff Policies on Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell critically assessed the Trump administration's tariff policies, indicating they have impeded economic growth and temporarily elevated inflation. Powell shared these insights on Wednesday, sparking a response from President Trump.

He voiced concerns over the heightened uncertainty faced by Federal Reserve policymakers, attributing part of the inflation rise to tariffs imposed on trading partners. This comes after the Fed's decision to maintain the benchmark overnight rate within a 4.25%-4.50% range.

Trump's tariffs have led to widespread economic uncertainties, with Powell emphasizing the need for cautious deliberation in future policy decisions. This new financial landscape underscores the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in navigating economic stability amidst policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025