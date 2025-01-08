US Job Market Shows Resilience Amid Rate Cuts and Inflation Challenges

In a promising sign for the U.S. labor market, applications for unemployment benefits fell to a one-year low last week, underscoring the market's resilience with historically low layoffs.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that jobless claims for the week ending January 4 were at 201,000, a drop from the previous week's 211,000 and the lowest since last February.

The recent data reveals that despite a slowdown in job creation, the market remains robust as interest rates and inflation pressures exert influence on economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)