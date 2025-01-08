U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 11-Month Low Amid Fed's Gradual Rate Cuts

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits recently declined to its lowest point in 11 months, indicating a stable labor market, despite a slowdown in hiring. Laid-off workers are facing extended joblessness, but the dip in claims signals robustness in employment conditions.

A cooling labor market may prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady in January, amidst ongoing high inflation. The Fed has projected a gradual pace of rate cuts after a shallow easing cycle began last year. Chief economist Carl Weinberg noted this allows more time for policy adjustments.

The Labor Department reported a drop in initial claims for state unemployment benefits by 10,000 to 201,000 for the first week of January. Though claims usually fluctuate year-end, the figures reflect a positive trend, but hiring remains sluggish, leading to drawn-out unemployment spells for some.

(With inputs from agencies.)