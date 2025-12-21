Cleveland Fed President Advocates Steady Interest Rates
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President, Beth Hammack, expressed no immediate plans to alter interest rates for months following the central bank's consecutive rate cuts at its last three meetings, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth Hammack has articulated that she foresees no necessity to modify interest rates in the coming months. Her statement follows the central bank's actions of reducing rates at its last three meetings.
The Wall Street Journal revealed that Hammack's position aligns with a broader consensus within economic circles, favoring a pause in rate adjustments to gauge the impact of recent policy changes on the economy.
This approach reflects a cautious strategy amidst ongoing economic uncertainties, underlining the Fed's commitment to stabilizing the financial landscape while maintaining its responsiveness to future economic indicators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Central Bank Cuts Key Rate Amid Inflation Concerns
Peru's Financial Forecast: Central Bank Raises Economic Projections Amid Political Shift
Peru's Growth Projection: Central Bank Sees Stronger 2026
Mexico's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates Amid Persistent Inflation Challenges
U.S. Stocks Surge as Inflation Eases, Interest Rate Cuts Expected