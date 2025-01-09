Ajmera Realty Sees Positive Growth in Housing Market Amid Steady Performance

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has reported a 7% increase in sale bookings for the December quarter, reaching Rs 270 crore, buoyed by stronger housing demand.

The company's sales grew by 14% to Rs 830 crore during the April-December period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to Rs 730 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per a regulatory filing.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director of Ajmera Realty, emphasized that the performance was propelled by recently launched projects and a limited inventory, indicating alignment with market expectations. The company is looking to launch new projects soon, boosted by stable market conditions and a steady repo rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)