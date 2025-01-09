Left Menu

Dense Fog Grounds Flights at Birsa Munda Airport

Operations at Birsa Munda Airport were halted due to dense fog, affecting visibility. No flights could take off or land, and four were diverted. The fog, coupled with Jharkhand's cold wave, caused temperatures to plummet. However, temperatures are expected to rise due to a western disturbance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Birsa Munda Airport were disrupted on Thursday morning as dense fog blotted out visibility, halting all arrivals and departures until 10:30 a.m., according to officials.

With visibility measured at just 300 meters between 8 and 9 a.m., significantly short of the 1,200 meters required for landing, flights faced delays and disruptions. Four flights had to be rerouted in response to the adverse conditions.

In addition to the fog, Jharkhand is enduring a cold wave. Lohardaga recorded the lowest temperature at 3.2°C, while other regions such as Chatra, Hazaribagh, and Ranchi experienced chillier conditions. Meteorologists predict a mercury rise post-Friday owing to a western disturbance, with temperatures possibly rising above 10°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

