Tesco Triumphs in Christmas Sales Surge

Tesco, the UK's leading supermarket group, reported a 4.1% rise in sales during the Christmas trading period, aligning with analyst predictions. The company anticipates a retail adjusted operating profit of approximately 2.9 billion pounds for the financial year ending February 2025, showcasing growth from previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket chain, announced a 4.1% increase in UK sales for the crucial Christmas season, meeting analysts' expectations and expanding its market share.

The retailer, which commands a 28.5% share of the UK's grocery market, maintained its forecast for a retail adjusted operating profit of about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending February 2025.

This forecast reflects an improvement from the 2.76 billion pounds earned in 2023/24, underscoring Tesco's continued growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

