Tesco Triumphs in Christmas Sales Surge
Tesco, the UK's leading supermarket group, reported a 4.1% rise in sales during the Christmas trading period, aligning with analyst predictions. The company anticipates a retail adjusted operating profit of approximately 2.9 billion pounds for the financial year ending February 2025, showcasing growth from previous years.
09-01-2025
Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket chain, announced a 4.1% increase in UK sales for the crucial Christmas season, meeting analysts' expectations and expanding its market share.
The retailer, which commands a 28.5% share of the UK's grocery market, maintained its forecast for a retail adjusted operating profit of about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending February 2025.
This forecast reflects an improvement from the 2.76 billion pounds earned in 2023/24, underscoring Tesco's continued growth trajectory.
