Tesco Triumphs in Christmas Sales Surge

Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket chain, announced a 4.1% increase in UK sales for the crucial Christmas season, meeting analysts' expectations and expanding its market share.

The retailer, which commands a 28.5% share of the UK's grocery market, maintained its forecast for a retail adjusted operating profit of about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending February 2025.

This forecast reflects an improvement from the 2.76 billion pounds earned in 2023/24, underscoring Tesco's continued growth trajectory.

