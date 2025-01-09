M&S Breaks Records in Christmas Sales Surge

Marks & Spencer has reported a surprisingly strong performance for the Christmas trading period, recording an 8.9% increase in like-for-like food sales and a 1.9% rise in its clothing, home, and beauty departments. These results positioned the company as a leading player on the high street.

Stuart Machin, Chief Executive, noted that the company maintained its strong performance from earlier in the year into the festive season. "We broke sales records across the board," Machin highlighted, pointing to the biggest sales day for Food and the highest weekly online sales for Clothing, Home & Beauty. However, he emphasized that M&S will continue striving for growth.

Analysts had predicted a 7.8% increase in food sales and a 0.7% growth in clothing and home. M&S not only outperformed these expectations but also set new benchmarks, demonstrating robust momentum in its business strategy.

