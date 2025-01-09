Left Menu

M&S Breaks Records in Christmas Sales Surge

Marks & Spencer exceeded expectations during the Christmas trading period with an 8.9% increase in food sales and 1.9% rise in clothing, home, and beauty sales. The company set new sales records, outperforming analysts' projections amid ongoing growth efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:44 IST
M&S Breaks Records in Christmas Sales Surge

Marks & Spencer has reported a surprisingly strong performance for the Christmas trading period, recording an 8.9% increase in like-for-like food sales and a 1.9% rise in its clothing, home, and beauty departments. These results positioned the company as a leading player on the high street.

Stuart Machin, Chief Executive, noted that the company maintained its strong performance from earlier in the year into the festive season. "We broke sales records across the board," Machin highlighted, pointing to the biggest sales day for Food and the highest weekly online sales for Clothing, Home & Beauty. However, he emphasized that M&S will continue striving for growth.

Analysts had predicted a 7.8% increase in food sales and a 0.7% growth in clothing and home. M&S not only outperformed these expectations but also set new benchmarks, demonstrating robust momentum in its business strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025