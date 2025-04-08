Retail Leasing Boom: High Streets Shine Amidst Rising Demand
Retail space leasing grew by 55% in the first quarter of 2025 across major Indian cities, with high streets dominating. Cushman & Wakefield's report shows a surge in retail expansion, particularly in premium locations in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Entertainment and fashion lead the retail categories.
Retail space leasing across major cities in India surged by 55% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching over 24 lakh square feet, according to Cushman & Wakefield's recent report. This notable growth indicates a wave of confidence among retailers aiming to expand their footprint.
High streets emerged as the favorite destination for retailers, accounting for two-thirds of the total leasing volume, with prime spaces in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai gaining significant traction. Mall leasing, however, accounted for a more modest 7.2 lakh square feet within the same period.
Market experts, like Saurabh Shatdal from Cushman & Wakefield, attribute this trend to new supply attracting demand. Mixed-use developments are also boosting retail growth. With a forecast of 7 million additional square feet in the pipeline, mainly premium malls, this momentum is expected to persist.
