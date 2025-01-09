Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary in Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has named Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry, maintaining his status as Finance Secretary. This announcement marks a continuation of Pandey's extensive career in government, following his stint as Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and Department of Public Enterprises.

Pandey's appointment comes as he succeeds Arunish Chawla, who was previously appointed Revenue Secretary after Sanjay Malhotra took on the role of Reserve Bank of India Governor. Chawla will now serve as the Secretary of DIPAM, according to official notifications.

Pandey, a 1987 IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, holds a Master's in Economics from Punjab University and an MBA from the United Kingdom. Throughout his career, he has served in multiple capacities within the Government of Odisha and India, including as executive director and managing director of Odisha State Finance Corporation and Odisha Small Industries Corporation. His earlier roles also included Deputy Secretary in the Department of Commerce and a deputation to the UNIDO's Regional Office.

Upon return from central deputation, Pandey served as Special Secretary in various departments and was appointed as Joint Secretary in both the Planning Commission and Cabinet Secretariat. His extensive experience and involvement in shaping industrial development policies and public finance mark a significant phase in his career.

