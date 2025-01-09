Tragic Guided Bombing in Zaporizhzhia Sparks Global Outcry

A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday devastated Zaporizhzhia, a southeastern Ukrainian city, leaving at least 13 dead and 113 injured, according to official reports. The attack also damaged the city's public transport and vital infrastructure.

Rescue efforts wrapped up Wednesday evening after the blast left bodies along a road and injured people scattered. Officials raised the initial injury toll from 63 to 113 by Thursday morning. Two bombs struck a residential area, damaging high-rise buildings and affecting industrial facilities, Ukraine's prosecutor general reported via Telegram.

As victims flood local hospitals, Thursday was declared a day of mourning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, urging allies to press Russia, which continues to carry out frequent airstrikes in the region. Additional attacks were reported in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, escalating the human toll.

