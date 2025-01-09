World Bank Launches FY2025–29 CPF for Namibia to Drive Growth, Jobs, and Equity

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Namibia, outlining the World Bank Group’s (WBG) strategic priorities for FY2025 to FY2029. This framework seeks to promote sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and reduce inequality through improved access to quality public services, emphasizing renewable energy, digital transformation, and private sector development.

The CPF aligns with Namibia’s national priorities as outlined in Vision 2030 and the Second Harambee Prosperity Plan for 2020–2025. Its overarching goals include fostering economic growth, creating jobs, and improving the efficiency and accessibility of public services in health, education, housing, and urban management.

Strategic Pillars and Focus Areas

The CPF is structured around two high-level outcomes:

Increased Employment: Accelerating access to renewable and green energy.

Strengthening macro-fiscal management to create a stable economic environment.

Improving the enabling conditions for private sector development in key industries such as agribusiness, housing, and renewable energy. Improved Access to Quality Public Services: Enhancing efficiency in education and health service delivery.

Expanding access to affordable housing and urban infrastructure.

A cross-cutting focus on digital transformation underpins both pillars. Initiatives include improving tax administration, expanding digital service access, and leveraging technology to enhance governance and service delivery.

“This CPF represents a significant shift in the World Bank Group’s engagement in Namibia,” said Satu Kahkonen, World Bank Country Director for Namibia. “Through this strategy, we aim to enhance the quality of life and economic prospects of Namibians by prioritizing access to housing, health, education, and renewable energy, among other areas.”

Harnessing Private Sector Potential

The CPF emphasizes the role of the private sector in driving inclusive economic growth. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will focus on creating an enabling environment for private sector investments in housing, agribusiness, digital technology, and renewable energy.

“Harnessing the potential of Namibia's private sector is essential for driving inclusive economic growth,” said Cláudia Conceição, IFC Regional Director for Southern Africa. “By fostering private sector growth, Namibia can boost job creation, strengthen resilience to economic shocks, and reduce inequality.”

The CPF will mobilize private capital through the World Bank Group Guarantee Platform, which is actively engaged in supporting private investors in the energy and tourism sectors and exploring opportunities in emerging technologies.

The "One World Bank Group" Approach

For the first time, the CPF operationalizes the "One World Bank Group" model in Namibia. This integrated approach utilizes resources and expertise from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the IFC, and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

The establishment of a Joint Country Representation in Namibia marks a critical step in deepening engagement. “Having a presence on the ground will enable us to better support Namibia and help the country build a more resilient and inclusive economy,” said Mariama Cire Sylla, Joint Resident Representative for Namibia.

Addressing Green Growth and Sustainability

As Namibia embraces its green growth strategy, the CPF will leverage private capital to accelerate investments in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. “Private capital will be instrumental as Namibia pursues its green growth strategy,” said Sebnem Erol Madan, MIGA Director of Economics and Sustainability.

Inclusive Consultations and Collaborative Development

The CPF was developed through extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including the Namibian government, private sector entities, and international development partners.

“This framework reflects a shared commitment to driving Namibia’s development goals. Together, we aim to unlock the country’s full potential and foster a sustainable, inclusive economy that benefits all Namibians,” said Sylla.

Key Highlights of the CPF:

A five-year plan to promote economic growth and reduce inequality.

Prioritization of renewable energy, housing, education, health, and urban development.

Integration of digital technologies to drive efficiency and governance.

Mobilization of private capital for green and inclusive development.

Enhanced on-ground presence for faster, more effective support.

The CPF positions Namibia to achieve long-term economic resilience while addressing its current challenges, marking a new era of partnership and progress.