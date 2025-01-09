U.S. Affirms Stability in Greenland Military Presence Amid Speculation

Contrary to recent speculations, the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen has stated that there are no current plans to bolster military forces in Greenland, a strategic Arctic island. The announcement comes as President Donald Trump shows interest in acquiring the island.

President Trump, assuming office on January 20, emphasized the critical necessity of U.S. control over Greenland due to its strategic location for missile defense. He indicated that military or economic actions, like tariffs against Denmark, remain options.

Despite this, the U.S. military commits to collaborating with both Copenhagen and Nuuk, maintaining its steadfast presence at the Pituffik air base to meet mutual security objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)